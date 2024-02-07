Karnataka Revenue Minister Says India's 'Cash Cow' Deserves Fairer Tax Share — Exclusive

Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the weather in New Delhi is heating up with clarion calls for "fairer tax devolution" from the Congress-led leadership of Karnataka, which has now brought the conversation to Jantar Mantar with its 'Chalo Delhi’ protest on Wednesday.

Speaking to NDTV Profit exclusively in the heart of the national capital, Krishna Byre Gowda, the Minister of Revenue for Karnataka, highlighted that the "continued distress to southern states is causing fissures in the national unity," as the state has lost out on a proportionate increase in the share of central taxes and projected revenue after the implementation of GST.

The protest follows an ongoing demand to increase the share of revenues devolved to the southern states. . This comes at a time when the newly constituted 16th Finance Commission, headed by Arvind Panagariya, former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, is expected to make its recommendations available by Oct. 31, 2025, covering an award period of five years commencing April 1, 2026. .

The chief concern highlighted by the Karnataka minister is that the state's essential needs are being neglected. However, Karnataka supports the income-distance criteria, where states with lower per capita income are given a higher share of revenue in an attempt to offer a level playing field to all, he said.

"We are for cross transfers; you can call it cross transfers or cross subsidies... We are for some states like Karnataka getting less and other states getting more than Karnataka, proportionately speaking," Gowda said.

"Nevertheless, we are also demanding that you take care of our essential needs. That has been our demand. We contribute so much; we are the cash cow for the country, be it forex earnings, tremendous IT BT exports and direct investments. A place like Bengaluru is a brand for India. So, for all these reasons you must take care of your cash cow."