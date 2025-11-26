Kurkure Vs Fruits: EAC-PM Warns Of Health Issues Over Excess Processed-Food Consumption

The chairperson of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister emphasised the need for making healthier food options more accessible in the market, pointing out that processed foods like Kurkure were more easily available than fruits.

S Mahendra Dev warned that if this issue was overlooked, then consumption of processed food items in excess would result in health issues like obesity.

"Chips and Kurkure are easily available in rural areas compared to fruits and vegetables," the top economic adviser said, stressing on the need to ensure that healthier options were made available, especially to the children.

He underlined that this issue required more industry insight to ensure that healthy products were made available to the citizens.

Citing official surveys, he said, processed food and beverages accounted for 21% of food consumption even in rural areas now, and it would only be upwards of 25% in urban areas.

There is a need to work with the industry on the issue of processed foods to ensure that there is a better supply of healthier snacking options in the market, he added.

When asked if any policy interventions are planned around this, Dev said that much of the effort will focus on educating people and having a dialogue with the industry.

Working couples are dependent on processed food as their schedules do not allow them to cook daily, he said, adding that this is a health problem.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation to understand upcoming changes in inflation and growth, Dev said consumption patterns have changed significantly in the last 10 years.

Even in rural areas, cereals and fruit share is only 10%, which is down drastically, he said, adding that eggs and meat have eaten into the cereals' share.

There is a need for a base revision in critical areas every time after a few years, as the economy is evolving to new structural changes, he said, adding that the new indices are being created to incorporate the changes.

(With PTI Inputs)