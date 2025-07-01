The Goods and Services Tax collections for June 2025 rose to Rs 1.85 lakh crore, marking a 6.2% increase compared to Rs 1.73 lakh crore collected in June 2024, indicating steady economic momentum.Despite the yearly uptick, the collections are down 8.2% sequentially, as the GST mop-up in May came in at Rs 2.01 lakh crore.The net GST collection in June, after factoring in the refunds issued, are up 3.3% on a year-on-year basis at Rs 1.59 lakh crore. The net mop-up is also higher as compared to the preceding month, when it stood at Rs 1.53 lakh crore.Notably, refunds for the month under review came in at Rs 25,491 crore, 28.4% higher year-on-year.For financial year 2026, the government has projected an 11% rise in GST collections, estimating annual revenue of Rs 11.78 lakh crore, including Central GST and compensation cess..State-wise data shows that states like Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Bihar, along with the Union territories of Lakshadweep and Ladakh, posted strong gains in GST collections of between 22% and 71%. However, large states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana posted modest growth of up to 8%. States such as Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan saw mid-range growth of around 10%..GST 2.0: Major Overhaul On The Horizon As India's Landmark Tax Turns 8