Wholesale Inflation Eases To Three Month Low Of 2.04% In July
India's wholesale inflation was the lowest in three months, because of a slower price rise in vegetables items.
The Wholesale Price Index rose 2.04% in July, compared to 3.36% in June, showed data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.
On a sequential basis, wholesale prices rose by 0.84% in July, compared to 0.26% in June. This was the highest pace of increase in three months.
WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)
Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—rose 1.58%, compared to a rise of 1.43% in June.
Primary-article inflation was 3.08%, compared to 8.8% in the previous month.
Inflation in food articles—a sub component of primary articles— rose by 3.45% in July, compared to 10.87% a month before.
Vegetables prices contracted by 8.93% in July, compared to a rise of 38.76% last month. Potatoes, onions and pulses continued to see elevated wholesale inflation.
Fuel and power inflation increased by 1.72% in July, after rising by 1.03% in June.