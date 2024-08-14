NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceWholesale Inflation Eases To Three Month Low Of 2.04% In July
Wholesale Inflation Eases To Three Month Low Of 2.04% In July

Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—rose 1.58%.

14 Aug 2024, 01:41 PM IST
Photo by AJITH S on Unsplash

India's wholesale inflation was the lowest in three months, because of a slower price rise in vegetables items.

The Wholesale Price Index rose 2.04% in July, compared to 3.36% in June, showed data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

On a sequential basis, wholesale prices rose by 0.84% in July, compared to 0.26% in June. This was the highest pace of increase in three months.

WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)

  • Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—rose 1.58%, compared to a rise of 1.43% in June.

  • Primary-article inflation was 3.08%, compared to 8.8% in the previous month.

  • Inflation in food articlesa sub component of primary articles rose by 3.45% in July, compared to 10.87% a month before.

  • Vegetables prices contracted by 8.93% in July, compared to a rise of 38.76% last month. Potatoes, onions and pulses continued to see elevated wholesale inflation.

  • Fuel and power inflation increased by 1.72% in July, after rising by 1.03% in June.

