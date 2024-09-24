JPMorgan Sees 50-Basis-Point Rate Cut By RBI In Current Cycle, Says Saurabh Kumar

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has estimated a 50-basis-point rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in the current cycle, said Saurabh Kumar, Head, India Banking and Financials Research. Indian banks' margins, which have been a matter of concern, are expected to face pressure from the rate reduction, and slow current account and savings deposit growth before rebounding, he said.

However, Kumar expects the lenders to pass the pressure on within 12–24 months as they generally do.

"You'll get a NIM comeback. Eventually, what dictates a NIM is a mix. I think, if unsecured loans continue to slow down, you'll get degradation in terms of margin," Kumar said while speaking to NDTV Profit during India Investors Summit.

The New York-based investment bank expects 10 basis-point effect on margin.