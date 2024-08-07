JPMorgan Says Carry Trade Unraveling Is Only Half Complete

“The yen carry trade appears to be unwinding at the fastest pace since the currency surged in 2007 after the onset of the sub-prime mortgage crisis. We’ve been alert to the risk of a sharp reversal in the currency’s fortunes since March – and now it’s materializing. Our model shows that fear of a US slowdown is the main driver, not so much the recent rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. The yen’s moves from here probably depend mostly on how the US economy evolves and how policymakers at the Federal Reserve react.”