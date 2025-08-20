Jobs On The Rise? EPFO Sees Record Membership Growth In June

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation on Wednesday, in its provisional payroll data for June, reported a net addition of 21.89 lakh members, showing 9.14% rise in net payroll additions in comparison to May. This surge highlights a positive trend in employment opportunities across the country, reflecting both job growth and increased awareness about employee benefits.

According to the Ministry of Labour and Employment's releases, EPFO enrolled approximately 10.62 lakh new members in June. This growth in new memberships is attributed to the expanding job market, heightened awareness about EPFO’s benefits, and the organisation's focused initiatives to engage new employees, according to the release.

A significant portion of the new memberships comes from the 18-25 age group, which represents 60.22% of the total new members added in June. This translates to 6.39 lakh individuals, mostly first-time job seekers, continuing the trend of younger people entering the formal workforce.

The net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for June was at 9.72 lakh, indicating a 11.41% rise month-on-month and 12.15% rise in comparison to the same month last year.