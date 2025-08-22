Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole Speech: Date, Time, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to deliver his eighth and final address at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday, Aug. 22. His term is set to expire in May 2026.
World’s top central bankers, economists and financial leaders will gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the key three-day event that starts on Thursday.
Hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City since 1978, the conference has become a key global event for shaping monetary policy. The 2025 edition will open amid growing uncertainty, including global uncertainties triggered by US tariffs on partner trading nations.
This year's discussions are expected to focus on inflation, employment and the future of monetary policy of the United States in an increasingly volatile global economy. Fed-watchers will be closely watching Powell's remarks for any hint of a rate cut at the September 16- 17 meeting.
Markets are also bracing for Powell’s final Jackson Hole speech as Fed Chair. Historically, Powell's Jackson Hole remarks have often driven bond yields higher, according to Reuters.
Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole Speech: Date And Time
Powell is set to address the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday morning (local time). Indian viewers will be able to watch the speech on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m. The speech is expected to be live-streamed on the social media platforms of the US Federal Reserve.
The link to the US Fed's YouTube channel is here. Viewers can also watch the live stream on NDTV Profit YouTube channel.
What To Expect From Powell’s Speech?
This year's theme for the annual event is "Labor Markets in Transition: Demographics, Productivity, and Macroeconomic Policy." In the past, Powell has maintained that the unemployment rate is the best measure of the labour market.
"He may offer some soft guidance that rates may move lower at the coming meeting. But this is his last speech at Jackson Hole. He may never again have a platform this influential to offer his view of how his history should be written," economists at UBS wrote, the Reuters report mentioned.
It's also likely that Powell will use the platform to defend his tenure, just like his predecessors, particularly in light of US President Donald Trump’s push for rate cuts.