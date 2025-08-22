Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole Speech: Date, Time, What To Expect And Live Streaming Details

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to deliver his eighth and final address at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday, Aug. 22. His term is set to expire in May 2026.

World’s top central bankers, economists and financial leaders will gather in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the key three-day event that starts on Thursday.

Hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City since 1978, the conference has become a key global event for shaping monetary policy. The 2025 edition will open amid growing uncertainty, including global uncertainties triggered by US tariffs on partner trading nations.