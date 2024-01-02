Jefferies Optimistic On India Citing Wave Of A Multi-Year Capex Upswing

India became the fastest-growing large economy in the world over the last two years mainly due to a renewed capex cycle, a well-capitalised banking system, robust credit growth, an upturn in the housing sector, robust domestic consumption and growing services exports, according to Jefferies.

"GDP has grown at a strong 7.7% in 1HFY24, much ahead of consensus estimates," the research firm said in a Jan. 2 note.

The long dormant capex cycle, both in housing and corporate, has just started picking up and should be a significant growth driver over the remainder of the decade, it said.

The IMF estimates India will contribute 7-8% of the world's incremental GDP over 2024–2028, as the growth momentum sustains over the next several years.