Jaishankar Invites Russian Firms To Partner With India, Expand Trade Links

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday invited Russian companies to engage "more intensively" in India as the two countries aim to expand commercial ties in the face of US tariff policies.

He said India's $4 trillion GDP, growing at 7%, requires assured supplies of essential products, fertiliser, chemicals, and machinery from dependable sources. Russia is a key producer and supplier of these items to India.

"Its rapidly growing infrastructure offers business openings to enterprises with an established track record in their own country," Jaishankar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"The 'Make in India' and other such initiatives have opened up new windows for foreign businesses. The modernisation and the urbanisation of India generate their own demands, flowing from shifts in consumption and lifestyle,” the minister said.

"Each of these dimensions represents an invitation for Russian companies to engage more intensively with their Indian counterparts. We encourage them to rise to that challenge," he added.