Isabgol Crisis Ahead? How A GST Confusion Could Disrupt Your Daily Fibre

The industry, which exports psyllium husk worth more than Rs 3,500 crore per annum, mainly to the US, wishes that the government would stop collecting GST on isabgol seeds, according to ET.

"With tariffs imposed by the US government already hurting our shipments, the prolonged uncertainty over GST has made operations unsustainable", President of IPA, Ashwin Nayak told TOI.

He added that procurement cannot be resumed until government clarifies the category for Isabgol seeds. The confusion and vagueness in the classification has resulted in massive obstruction of funds in GST, building financial stress on top of eroding the industry's competitive position in the export market, TOI cited the processors as saying.

Due to an absence of buyers in the market, Isabgol farmers might face great difficulties in selling their harvest as a consequence of the IMA's decision, the industry players warned.

Moreover, India, which was thus far well positioned in the global market for its psyllium husk exports may also get displaced.

The IPA members told TOI that they have been propelled to take this decision collectively and unanimously after exploring and expending all the routes to have a discussion on the matter with the GST council and authorities.