Investment, GST And Gig Economy: Three Economy-Related Issues Raghav Chadha Raised With Nirmala Sitharaman
AAP MP Raghav Chadha pushes for policies that reward domestic investment, strengthen GST reforms and enable blockchain-based fractional ownership.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday, Dec. 16, made three economic reform suggestions in Parliament, urging Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to take action that could reshape investment and taxation policies.
Here’s his post on X:
Today in Parliament I offered ððµð¿ð²ð² ððð´ð´ð²ððð¶ð¼ð»ð to the Honâble Finance Minister:— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 16, 2025
1.â â Tax consumption if you must, but ð»ðð¿ððð¿ð² ð¶ð»ðð²ðððºð²ð»ð. Patient ð±ð¼ðºð²ððð¶ð° ð¶ð»ðð²ðððºð²ð»ð ððµð¼ðð¹ð± ð¯ð² ð¿ð²ðð®ð¿ð±ð²ð±, not penalised.
2.â â¦ pic.twitter.com/YdqqJNrrY9
ALSO READ
Rs 763 For 28 Blinkit Deliveries: AAP's Raghav Chadha Slams ‘Systemic Exploitation’ Of Gig Workers
Chadha highlighted the importance of supporting domestic investment, stating, “Tax consumption if you must, but nurture investment. Patient domestic investment should be rewarded, not penalised.”
The MP highlighted the need for policies that incentivise long-term investments rather than imposing measures that may discourage domestic investors. He said in a separate post, “I explained in Parliament how Investment in India remains heavily taxed, and why it needs to change.”
ð£ð®ðð¶ð²ð»ð ðð¼ðºð²ððð¶ð° ðð®ð½ð¶ðð®ð¹ must be ð¥ð²ðð®ð¿ð±ð²ð±, ð»ð¼ð ð£ð²ð»ð®ð¹ð¶ðð²ð±.— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 17, 2025
I explained in Parliament how Investment in India remains heavily taxed, and why it needs to change. pic.twitter.com/gWQaMBbWeZ
On the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Chadha called for a full pass-through under GST 2.0. He described the current system as an “incomplete reform,” adding that the landmark GST 2.0 initiative will only realise its full potential if complete pass-through mechanisms are implemented. Chadha said that while “GST rationalisation is a step in the right direction,” the question is whether the benefits are reaching consumers. “
GST 2.0 is a ð¹ð®ð»ð±ðºð®ð¿ð¸ ð¿ð²ð³ð¼ð¿ðº but without complete pass-through it remains an ð¶ð»ð°ð¼ðºð½ð¹ð²ðð² ð¿ð²ð³ð¼ð¿ðº!— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 16, 2025
GST rationalisation is a step in the right direction, but the real question is ððµð²ððµð²ð¿ ððµð² ð¯ð²ð»ð²ð³ð¶ð ð¶ð ð¿ð²ð®ð°ðµð¶ð»ð´â¦ pic.twitter.com/NHwje8mjA6
Chadha also proposed the creation of a “bespoke Tokenisation Bill” alongside a “regulatory sandbox” to enable fractional ownership of digital tokens through blockchain technology.
Why does India need a ð§ð¼ð¸ð²ð»ð¶ðð®ðð¶ð¼ð» ðð¶ð¹ð¹?— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 16, 2025
I explained in Parliament today. pic.twitter.com/Ucw395cWpg
Chadha Flags Exploitative Practices In Delivery Apps
On the same day, Dec. 16, Raghav Chadha also drew attention to what he termed “exploitation hidden behind apps and algorithms.” In his post, he said a Blinkit delivery agent made “28 deliveries,” and earned just Rs 763 for “15 hours of relentless work.”
“This is not a ‘gig economy success story’. This is systemic exploitation hidden behind apps and algorithms,” Chadha wrote on X, adding that he had raised the issue in Parliament. The post included a screenshot detailing the agent’s earnings.
28 deliveries.— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 16, 2025
15 hours of relentless work.
â¹763 earned.
This is not a âgig economy success storyâ.
This is systemic exploitation hidden behind apps & algorithms.
I raised this issue in Parliament recently. Low pay, crushing targets, no job security, no dignity for gigâ¦ pic.twitter.com/gLwQbcE1iQ
Chadha drew attention to the working conditions of gig workers, stating, “Low pay, crushing targets, no job security, no dignity for gig workers. This Blinkit case only confirms what millions live every day.” He also said that India cannot build a digital economy “on the backs of underpaid, overworked human beings” and called for “fair wages, humane hours and social security for gig workers.”