Intense, But Productive: Piyush Goyal Wraps Up Brussels Talks As EU FTA Nears 'Fruition'

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has wrapped up what he described as “intense but productive” negotiations with European Commissioner for Trade Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels, as India and the European Union push to close a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) before the year ends.

Goyal said the two sides have significantly reduced the number of outstanding issues after several rounds of high-level discussions, adding that he looks forward to meeting Šefčovič again within the next two to three weeks to take the deal "to fruition."

Šefčovič called the latest round a substantive step forward, saying negotiators touched upon more sensitive issues and "progressed substantially across areas." He said both sides have given concrete guidance to their teams on industrial tariffs, one of the key areas where differences have persisted.

The European Commissioner added that a high-level EU delegation will travel to New Delhi next week to conclude technical-level negotiations on tariff schedules and market access.

The FTA talks, which aim to deepen India-EU trade and investment ties, have entered their final leg, with both sides eyeing a year-end conclusion after over 15 rounds of negotiations spread across two decades.