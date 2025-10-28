Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIntense, But Productive: Piyush Goyal Wraps Up Brussels Talks As EU FTA Nears 'Fruition'
ADVERTISEMENT

Intense, But Productive: Piyush Goyal Wraps Up Brussels Talks As EU FTA Nears 'Fruition'

Goyal said the two sides have significantly reduced the number of outstanding issues after several rounds of high-level discussions.

28 Oct 2025, 09:38 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with&nbsp;Maroš Šefčovič, the EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security. (Photo: X/Piyush Goyal)</p></div>
India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with Maroš Šefčovič, the EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security. (Photo: X/Piyush Goyal)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has wrapped up what he described as “intense but productive” negotiations with European Commissioner for Trade Maroš Šefčovič in Brussels, as India and the European Union push to close a long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA) before the year ends.

Goyal said the two sides have significantly reduced the number of outstanding issues after several rounds of high-level discussions, adding that he looks forward to meeting Šefčovič again within the next two to three weeks to take the deal "to fruition."

Šefčovič called the latest round a substantive step forward, saying negotiators touched upon more sensitive issues and "progressed substantially across areas." He said both sides have given concrete guidance to their teams on industrial tariffs, one of the key areas where differences have persisted.

The European Commissioner added that a high-level EU delegation will travel to New Delhi next week to conclude technical-level negotiations on tariff schedules and market access.

The FTA talks, which aim to deepen India-EU trade and investment ties, have entered their final leg, with both sides eyeing a year-end conclusion after over 15 rounds of negotiations spread across two decades.

ALSO READ

European Council Approves ‘New Strategic EU-India Agenda’, Supports Efforts To Conclude FTA
Opinion
European Council Approves ‘New Strategic EU-India Agenda’, Supports Efforts To Conclude FTA
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT