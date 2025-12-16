Insurance Amendment Bill 2025: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tables Bill In Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Insurance Amendment Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha.

The Union Cabinet approved the bill that hikes FDI in the insurance sector on Friday and NDTV Profit was one of the first outlets to report on it.

NDTV Profit further reported that the proposed Insurance Bill 2025 will empower Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority to cap agent commissions through regulations and also tighten oversight on payouts and disclosures.

In addition, people in the know told NDTV Profit that IRDAI will decide commission limits through regulations. It will also prescribe limits on any commission, remuneration or reward payable to agents or intermediaries.

Commenting on this Nilesh Sathe, Former IRDAI told NDTV Profit that the commission and remuneration always had a limit and regulations on commissions were already present.

He further added that these regulations must be placed within six months of the passing of the Act.