Infra Spending, Good Performance By Large Economies Push Sharp Uptick In GDP In H1FY24: Rajan

"I think the word 'Hindu rate of growth' was unfortunate because it also created connotations," he said. According to him, it was a technical term, which was used by economist Dr Raj Krishna in 1978 to describe the slow growth of 3.5% .A "4% growth which I mentioned just now in the last four years, (is) not that different from three-and-a-half per cent growth," Rajan said, adding that the country needs to grow much faster.