Infra Push: Cabinet Approves Rs 19,000-Crore Nashik-Solapur Highway Project

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the Rs 19,000-crore Nashik-Solapur highway project.

The six-lane highway corridor will cover a length of 374 km. This highway corridor is expected to be the largest valued build-operate transfer project taken up. It is also expected to spur more private investment.

The construction will commence once 90% of the land is available. It will have 27 major bridges and 164 minor bridges along with a viaduct that's 5.6 km long.

The corridor will also have five road-over-bridges and 10 interchanges along with 17 entry/exit locations.

There will be 14 rest areas for people to stop by. The corridor project will have a concession period of 20 years.