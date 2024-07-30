India's Global Manufacturing Hub Dream Too Audacious, Says Narayana Murthy

India's dream of becoming a global manufacturing hub is "too audacious" mainly due to the bottlenecks in government functioning and pessimism among labourers, according to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

China has already become the factory of the world as they are disciplined, Murthy said recently at the Electronics City Industries Association's Tech Summit 2024 in Bengaluru. "They have national pride, they work and don't argue like we do."

As a result of that, China has a gross domestic product of six times that of India and therefore, it is "too audacious to say we will become a manufacturing hub", he said. "India is far away from becoming a hub and all of that. These are all big words we should not use."