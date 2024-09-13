Inflation: RBI Unlikely To Take Comfort From Below-Target CPI Print

With retail inflation likely to see an uptick from September onwards, the central bank is likely to look through the current phase of below-target inflation.

India's retail inflation remained at near a five-year low because of the base effect even after it rose marginally in August, driven by the rise in vegetable prices. Inflation rose to 3.65% last month, compared to 3.54% in July.

"We have marginally cut our CPI forecast for FY25 to 4.6% from 4.8% earlier," said Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities in a recent note. However, the note stated that the spatial distribution of the monsoon remains a cause for concern, indicating some expected volatility in food inflation.