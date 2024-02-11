Inflation, Industrial Production Data, Global Trends To Drive Market Trends This Week: Analysts

"This week, we have to deal with macroeconomic data on both the domestic and global front. Our IIP and retail inflation numbers will be released on Feb. 12, while WPI will be released on Feb. 14. The U.S. CPI numbers will be released on February 13, while their retail sales numbers will be announced on Feb. 15."