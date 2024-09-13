Inflation Eased From Peak But Distance Has To Be Covered, Says RBI Governor

While India's growth outlook remains strong and inflation is moderating from its peak, there is still a distance to be covered and the central bank cannot afford to look the other way, said Reserve Bank of India's Governor Shakitkanta Das.

"Inflation has moderated from its peak of 7.8% in April 2022 into the tolerance band of +/- 2%, around the target of 4%, but we still have a distance to cover and cannot afford to look the other way," Das said at the Future of Finance Forum 2024, organised by the Bretton Woods Committee on Friday in Singapore.

For the current financial year, the RBI has projected real GDP growth at 7.2%. This growth outlook reflects the underlying strength of India’s macro-fundamentals, private consumption and investment. This growth is also supported by an environment of macroeconomic and financial stability.

On inflation, the central bank's projections indicate that it is likely to ease further from 5.4% in the fiscal ended March to 4.5% in the current financial year and 4.1% in 2025-26.