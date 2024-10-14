India's Wholesale Inflation Rises To 1.84% In September
The Wholesale Price Index rose 1.84% in September compared to 1.31% in August from a year ago, government data showed.
India's wholesale inflation accelerated in September, led by a rise in food prices.
The Wholesale Price Index rose 1.84% in September, compared to 1.31% in August from a year ago, showed data released by Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday. On a sequential basis, the index rose 0.6%, compared to a decline of 0.5% from August.
WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)
Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—accelerated at a slower pace of 1% in September after rising 1.22% in August.
Primary-article inflation rose 6.59% in September, compared to 2.42% in August.
Inflation in food articles—a sub-component of primary articles— rose by 11.53% in September, compared to a rise of 3.11% in August.
Vegetable inflation rose by 48.73% in September, after a fall of 10.11% in August.
Inflation in fuel and power fell by 4.05% in September, compared to a fall of 0.67% in August.