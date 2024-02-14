India's Wholesale Inflation Eases To A Three-Month Low Of 0.27% In January

India's wholesale prices accelerated at their slowest pace since October.

The Wholesale Price Index accelerated 0.27% during January, compared to 0.73% in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

The gauge fell by 0.33% over the previous month.

The country's retail inflation, released earlier this week, stood at 5.1% in January, compared with 5.69% in December, rising at the slowest pace in three months and leading to broad-based easing across commodities, though inflation in some food items remains elevated.