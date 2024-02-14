India's Wholesale Inflation Eases To A Three-Month Low Of 0.27% In January
The Wholesale Price Index accelerated 0.27% during January, compared to 0.73% in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.
India's wholesale prices accelerated at their slowest pace since October.
The Wholesale Price Index accelerated 0.27% during January, compared to 0.73% in December, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.
The gauge fell by 0.33% over the previous month.
The country's retail inflation, released earlier this week, stood at 5.1% in January, compared with 5.69% in December, rising at the slowest pace in three months and leading to broad-based easing across commodities, though inflation in some food items remains elevated.
WPI Inflation Internals (Year-On-Year)
Inflation in manufactured products—the largest component of the index—contracted 1.13% compared with 0.71% contraction in December.
Primary-article inflation was 3.84% against 5.78% in the previous month.
Inflation in food articles rose 6.85% compared with 9.38% in the previous month.
Vegetable inflation rose 19.7% compared with 26.3% in the preceding month.
Inflation in non-food articles contracted 6.56% against 4.73% contraction in the previous month.
Fuel and power inflation declined 0.51% compared with 2.41% decline a month ago.