India's Vegetable Oil Imports For November Drop 28% To 11.83 Lakh Tonne As Palmolein Shipments Slide

India's vegetable oil imports fell 28% year-on-year to 11.83 lakh tonne in November, the first month of the 2025-26 oil year, driven by a sharp decline in refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein shipments, industry body SEA said on Monday.

The world's biggest vegetable oil importer had brought in 16.50 lakh tonne of vegetable oils, including edible and non-edible oils, in November 2024.