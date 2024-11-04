NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceIndia's Urban Consumption Problem May Have A Credit Angle
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Urban Consumption Problem May Have A Credit Angle

Credit card growth has dropped to below 20% in September, while consumer durables loan growth is trending in single digits.

04 Nov 2024, 03:37 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>In November 2023, RBI introduced higher risk weights for retail unsecured loans extended by banks and non-bank finance companies. (Photo source: Vishwanath Nair/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
In November 2023, RBI introduced higher risk weights for retail unsecured loans extended by banks and non-bank finance companies. (Photo source: Vishwanath Nair/NDTV Profit)
The slowdown in India's urban consumption is likely facing the wrath of the banking regulator's call to slow down unsecured credit. The central bank's move has led to narrowing of the credit funnel available for retail customers, as lenders slow down the rush. RBI's monthly sectoral credit data shows that loan growth in credit cards, unsecured personal loans and loans for white goods have all come down over the last year, as banks pu...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to unlock & enjoy all Members-only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Members-Only
Members-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT