India's Trade Deficit At $20.78 Billion In September, Below Estimates

India's trade deficit was reported at $20.780 billion in September, falling below the expected $24.637 billion, according to the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics. This figure, however, was in the range of estimates from 23 economists tracked by Bloomberg, which varied from a deficit of $28 billion to a surplus of $25 billion.

The merchandise exports in September were recorded at $34.58 billion, while imports reached $55.36 billion, according to the government data. The data also indicated a slight decrease in merchandise exports compared to August, when they were $34.71 billion, and imports stood at $64.36 billion. In August, the merchandise trade deficit had widened to a ten-month high of $29.65 billion, reflecting significant economic pressures.