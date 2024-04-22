India's Sustained GDP Growth Of 7% Feasible: RBI's Shashanka Bhide

While noting that the investments in market infrastructure, modernisation of markets for agricultural commodities to help improve supply response to changing demand conditions would also reduce the excessive price spikes, he said. 'In the long-term, the need for productivity improvements will remain the key factor to achieve food price stability.'

The eminent economist observed that inflation has remained above the policy target for several countries.

'There are also differences in the growth conditions, with some countries experiencing significant slowdown while some experiencing reasonable positive momentum,' he said, adding that the priority towards bringing down inflation rate to the target appears to be keeping the monetary policies restrictive.