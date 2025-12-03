India's Smartphone Exports To US Grow Threefold To $1.47 Billion In October Despite Tariffs

India's smartphone exports to the US increased over three-fold to $1.47 billion year-on-year basis in October 2025 despite global challenges such as tariffs, government data showed.

The export number of October 2024 was $0.46 billion.

Smartphone exports to the US collectively increased by $10.78 billion during the April-October period this financial year, in comparison to the $3.60 billion during the same period last year, according to the data.

The shipments were initially seeing a decline every month, but then experienced a rebound.

The exports were valued at $1.65 billion in April and $2.29 billion in May. But, then reduced to $1.99 billion in June, $1.52 billion in July, $0.96 billion in August and $0.88 billion in September.

This momentum held firm even as tariff-related uncertainties threatened to weigh on demand and pricing, an official said.

However, on a year-on-year basis, these exports to the US were registering positive growth. It was $0.66 billion in April last year, and $0.76 billion in May 2024, $0.59 billion in June last year, $0.49 billion in July 2024, $0.39 billion in August last year and $0.26 billion in September 2024.

According to data, India's worldwide smartphone exports rose from $10.68 billion to $15.95 billion in April-October 2025, marking a 49.35% expansion.

The world market consistently showed strong double-digit growth, led by solid gains in May (66.54% to $2.96 billion), June (66.6% to $2.68 billion), and September (82.27% to $1.68 billion), signalling India's growing integration into global supply chains.

The ability to achieve positive growth despite tariff pressures in the US reflects India's strategic advantages, scale efficiencies, improved production-linked incentives, deepening vendor ecosystems, and sustained investment from global smartphone majors, the official said.

