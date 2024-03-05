India's Services Sectors Expands At Slower Pace In February, Charge Inflation At Two-Year Low

India's service activity continued to expand but at a slightly slower pace in February, even as charge inflation moderated to a two-year low, a private survey showed.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services Business Activity Index registered 60.6 in February, down from 61.8 in January. Despite having slipped, the headline index was comfortably above the mark of 50, denoting expansion.

February data highlighted a notable upturn in demand across the service sector, with inflows of new business expanding for the thirty-first month running, the survey showed.

Granular data showed that business activity increased across all parts of the service sector, as per the survey's findings. Finance & Insurance saw the strongest pace of growth by a considerable margin, with the slowest rise registered in Real Estate & Business Services.

New business from abroad placed with services firms in India rose for the thirteenth successive month.