India's Services PMI At Six-Month High In January On Demand Buoyancy

Services activity in the country highlighted a pickup in growth momentum in January due to surging demand that led to rise in sales and output, a private survey showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity rose to 61.8 in January from 59 in December, according to a release. A print above 50 means expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index rose from 58.5 in December to 61.2, indicating the sharpest upturn since mid-2023.

The current sequence of uninterrupted increases in Services PMI stretched to two and a-half years. According to survey participants, growth was spurred by demand buoyancy, productivity gains and rising intakes of new work.

New business placed with Indian service providers in January increased at the fastest rate in six months. Underlying data also showed a notable upturn in new export orders at Indian service providers in January, the strongest in three months.