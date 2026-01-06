India’s Services Growth Slows To 11-Month Low In December On Weak Orders, Output

Expansion in India’s services sector eased to an 11-month low in December 2025, weighed down by softer new work orders and output, according to a private survey.

The HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index dropped from 59.8 in November to 58.0 in December — its weakest reading since January 2025. The index tracks month-on-month changes in business activity.

“Although India’s service sector maintained a strong performance in December, several indicators retreated as 2025 drew to a close,” the report noted. Growth in new work and output slowed to the weakest pace in nearly a year, with firms holding back on hiring.