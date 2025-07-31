India's Rice Exports To Remain Resilient Despite 25% US Tariff: Exporters' Association

The new tariff, effective from Aug.1, includes duties on Indian rice exports to the US, which stood around 2.34 lakh tonnes in fiscal 2024, a small share of India's total 52.4 lakh tonnes of global basmati rice exports, the association said.

"This tariff is a temporary hurdle, not a long-term roadblock. With strategic planning, diversification, and flexibility, Indian rice exporters can protect and even expand their presence in the US market," Indian Rice Exporters Federation national president Prem Garg said.