India's Rice Exports Jump 19% In 2025 After Curbs Lifted, Nearing Record Levels

India’s rice exports surged 19.4% in 2025 to their second-highest level ever after the Centre removed all export curbs, making shipments more competitive, industry sources and government officials told Reuters on Saturday.

The increased flow of rice from India — the world’s largest exporter — curbed shipments from rivals such as Thailand and Vietnam. It also pushed prices in Asia to their lowest point in nearly a decade, making rice more affordable for low-income consumers in Africa and other regions.

“Indian shipments rebounded quickly after the government lifted export restrictions in March,” a government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

With supplies improving due to record production, India removed the final set of export limits that had been imposed in 2022 and 2023.

Exports rose to 21.55 million metric tons in 2025, up from 18.05 million in 2024, approaching the 2022 record of 22.3 million tons, the official said.

Non-basmati rice shipments jumped 25% to 15.15 million tons, while basmati exports rose 8% to a record 6.4 million tons. Non-basmati rice exports increased sharply to Bangladesh, Benin, Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Djibouti.

Meanwhile, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Britain increased their purchases of premium basmati rice during the year, another government official told Reuters.

India typically exports more rice than the next three biggest exporters — Thailand, Vietnam and Pakistan — combined.

“Indian rice is very competitive compared with supplies from other exporting countries, with lower prices helping India regain lost market share,” said Nitin Gupta, senior vice president at Olam Agri India, on the sidelines of the India International Rice Summit, according to the report.