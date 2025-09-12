India's Retail Inflation Sees An Uptick To 2.07% In August
Despite the uptick, inflation remains well below the central bank's target of 4%.
India's retail inflation saw a reversal in trend in August, after easing to the lowest in eight years in July, led by a slight uptick in food prices and core items.
The consumer price index-based inflation was at 2.07% in August, compared to 1.55% in July, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics.
CPI inflation was projected to ease to 2.11% in August, according to a median forecast of economists polled by Bloomberg. Despite the uptick, inflation remains well below the central bank's target of 4%.
In the food basket, vegetables disinflated at 15.9% compared to 20.7% in July.
Inflation Stats For Key Items (YoY)
Cereal inflation fell to 2.7% in August compared to 3.3% in July.
Meat and fish prices rose by 1.5% compared to a decline of 0.6% in the previous month.
The inflation rate for milk and milk products was at 2.6% compared to 2.7% in the previous month.
Clothing and footwear inflation was at 2.3% compared to 2.5% a month ago.
Housing inflation was at 3.2% compared to 3.1% the preceding month.
Fuel and light inflation was at 2.4% compared to 2.7% in July.