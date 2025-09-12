Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia's Retail Inflation Sees An Uptick To 2.07% In August
India's Retail Inflation Sees An Uptick To 2.07% In August

Despite the uptick, inflation remains well below the central bank's target of 4%.

12 Sep 2025, 04:31 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The consumer price index-based inflation was at 2.07% in August, compared to 1.55% in July. (Source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
India's retail inflation saw a reversal in trend in August, after easing to the lowest in eight years in July, led by a slight uptick in food prices and core items.

The consumer price index-based inflation was at 2.07% in August, compared to 1.55% in July, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics.

CPI inflation was projected to ease to 2.11% in August, according to a median forecast of economists polled by Bloomberg. Despite the uptick, inflation remains well below the central bank's target of 4%.

In the food basket, vegetables disinflated at 15.9% compared to 20.7% in July.

Inflation Stats For Key Items (YoY)

  • Cereal inflation fell to 2.7% in August compared to 3.3% in July.

  • Meat and fish prices rose by 1.5% compared to a decline of 0.6% in the previous month.

  • The inflation rate for milk and milk products was at 2.6% compared to 2.7% in the previous month.

  • Clothing and footwear inflation was at 2.3% compared to 2.5% a month ago.

  • Housing inflation was at 3.2% compared to 3.1% the preceding month.

  • Fuel and light inflation was at 2.4% compared to 2.7% in July.

