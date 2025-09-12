India's Retail Inflation Sees An Uptick To 2.07% In August

India's retail inflation saw a reversal in trend in August, after easing to the lowest in eight years in July, led by a slight uptick in food prices and core items.

The consumer price index-based inflation was at 2.07% in August, compared to 1.55% in July, according to data published by the Ministry of Statistics.

CPI inflation was projected to ease to 2.11% in August, according to a median forecast of economists polled by Bloomberg. Despite the uptick, inflation remains well below the central bank's target of 4%.

In the food basket, vegetables disinflated at 15.9% compared to 20.7% in July.