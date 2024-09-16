India’s Post-Pandemic Revenge Spending Is Running Out Of Steam

(Bloomberg) -- Consumers in Indian cities are cutting back on spending just as the country’s traditional festive shopping season kicks off, a worrying sign for the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

After a post-pandemic frenzy of sales on everything from cars to mobile phones, there are some signals that urban consumers in India are turning more cautious. Car companies like Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., which couldn’t keep up with demand just a few months ago, are now sitting on record inventory.

Air travel is slowing and sales of packaged food like salt, flour and oil are weakening. Consumer confidence in urban areas weakened in May and July this year, official figures show.

That’s a more nuanced picture compared to recent gross domestic product data which showed a jump in consumption last quarter, and raises questions about how sustainable that rebound will be. It’s also a test for the three-month long festive season spending in India, when businesses from auto dealers to restaurant chains typically make 20%-30% of their annual sales.