India's Oil Demand At Seven-Month High In December

High spirit diesel was the highest consumed product accounting for 37.9% of the total consumption in December at 7,605 thousand metric tonne. The share of high spirit diesel, however, decreased compared to 39.8% share a year ago.

This was followed by high motor spirit and liquified petroleum gas in the second and third place with a share of 14.9% and 13.1%, respectively.

Motor spirit consumption stood at 2,990 thousand metric tonne in December, down 4.5% compared to November and posting marginal growth of 0.2% on an annual basis.

Liquified petroleum gas consumption stood at 2,628 thousand metric tonne in December, up 5.70% month-on-month and 2.28% year-on-year.