India's Net Direct Tax Collection Jumps 6% To Nearly Rs 12 Lakh Crore In FY26 So Far

India's net direct tax collections have risen 6.33% year-on-year to Rs 11.89 lakh crore in financial year 2025-26 so far, according to data shared by the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Monday.

In the comparable year-ago period, the net collection had stood at Rs 11.18 lakh crore. This growth is primarily attributed to a substantial decline in refunds issued by the Income Tax Department, a key indicator of efficiency in tax processing and compliance.

The gross direct tax collection between April 1 and Oct. 12 of the ongoing fiscal stood at Rs 13.92 lakh crore, up 2.36% as against the year-ago period. In the comparable year-ago period, the gross direct tax collection stood at Rs 13.6 lakh crore.

The direct tax refunds jumped to Rs 2.03 lakh crore in FY26 so far, marking a 15.98% decline as compared Rs 2.42 lakh crore in the corresponding period of FY25.

For the current fiscal, the government has set a direct tax collection target of Rs 25.2 lakh crore, as per the Budget estimates.