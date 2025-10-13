Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia's Net Direct Tax Collection Jumps 6% To Nearly Rs 12 Lakh Crore In FY26 So Far
ADVERTISEMENT

India's Net Direct Tax Collection Jumps 6% To Nearly Rs 12 Lakh Crore In FY26 So Far

The gross direct tax collection between April 1 and Oct. 12 of the ongoing fiscal stood at Rs 13.92 lakh crore.

13 Oct 2025, 09:09 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>For the current fiscal, the government has set a direct tax collection target of Rs 25.2 lakh crore, as per the Budget estimates. (Image: Envato)</p></div>
For the current fiscal, the government has set a direct tax collection target of Rs 25.2 lakh crore, as per the Budget estimates. (Image: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India's net direct tax collections have risen 6.33% year-on-year to Rs 11.89 lakh crore in financial year 2025-26 so far, according to data shared by the Central Board of Direct Taxes on Monday.

In the comparable year-ago period, the net collection had stood at Rs 11.18 lakh crore. This growth is primarily attributed to a substantial decline in refunds issued by the Income Tax Department, a key indicator of efficiency in tax processing and compliance.

The gross direct tax collection between April 1 and Oct. 12 of the ongoing fiscal stood at Rs 13.92 lakh crore, up 2.36% as against the year-ago period. In the comparable year-ago period, the gross direct tax collection stood at Rs 13.6 lakh crore.

The direct tax refunds jumped to Rs 2.03 lakh crore in FY26 so far, marking a 15.98% decline as compared Rs 2.42 lakh crore in the corresponding period of FY25.

For the current fiscal, the government has set a direct tax collection target of Rs 25.2 lakh crore, as per the Budget estimates.

ALSO READ

How GST Simplification Aligns With India's Larger Ambition Of Doubling Tourism's GDP Contribution
Opinion
How GST Simplification Aligns With India's Larger Ambition Of Doubling Tourism's GDP Contribution
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT