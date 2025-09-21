GST Reforms: Who Are India's Neo-Middle Class That PM Modi Talks About

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on India's 'neo-middle class' to take advantage of the savings on consumer goods due to the reduction in Goods and Services Tax.

"Having emerged from poverty, a large group of 25 crore people, known as the neo-middle class, is playing a significant role in the country today. This neo-middle class has its own aspirations and dreams," PM Modi said during his televised address to the nation on Sunday.

His speech came on the eve of Navratri. The GST rate cuts will kick in from Monday, Sept. 22, with the prices of a large number of consumer products set to come down.

"This year, the government presented a gift by making income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free and naturally, when income tax relief up to Rs 12 lakh is granted, the lives of the middle class undergo a profound transformation, bringing about so much simplicity and convenience...Now, the poor, the neo-middle class, and the middle class are receiving a double bonanza. With the reduction in GST, it will be easier for the citizens of the country to fulfil their dreams," the PM said.