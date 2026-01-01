India's Manufacturing Growth Diverging — Winners, Laggards, What Comes Next

The divergence across manufacturing, Bahety explains, is being driven by three key factors: where global supply chains are reallocating, how strong domestic demand is in each segment, and how effectively companies are positioned to capture both trends. While policy support, such as the Production-Linked Incentive scheme, has helped, the biggest gains are accruing to sectors where India already has scale and a proven ecosystem.

Over the next three to five years, the beneficiaries of China-plus-one and supply-chain realignment are likely to be manufacturers operating in areas where India is already relevant and competitive. These are not greenfield stories but expansions within established markets. "For such companies, global supply-chain shifts act as an accelerant, not a starting point," Bahety notes.

In a multi-speed environment, distinguishing between cyclical recoveries and genuine long-term opportunities becomes critical. At Carnelian, this is done through a disciplined investment framework. The first filter is quality assessing the strength of the business and the depth of management to navigate both upcycles and downturns. The second is growth, where the firm differentiates between high acceleration "magic" companies and steady "compounding" businesses.

A key pillar of the process is forensic analysis through Carnelian's CLEAR framework cash flows, liabilities, earnings quality, asset quality and governance checks. This ensures growth is backed by financial integrity. Valuation discipline remains the final guardrail, even for high-quality companies with strong structural tailwinds.

Valuations, however, have already rerated sharply in parts of manufacturing. Bahety acknowledges that while some premium is justified where growth visibility and competitive advantages are clear, markets can get ahead of fundamentals. "Optimism needs to be balanced with a clear growth valuation lens," he says.

Within manufacturing, capital goods and specialty engineering continue to look attractive, particularly in precision engineering and industrial equipment where entry barriers are high. Electronics manufacturing services and select import-substitution themes are also gaining traction as domestic capabilities reach global standards. Chemicals, despite near-term weakness, still offer compelling niches for companies with differentiated products and strong client relationships.

The most underappreciated opportunity, Bahety believes, lies in niche manufacturers supplying mission-critical components to global OEMs. Often operating below the radar, these companies combine durability with scalability, making them potential long-term compounders.

Risks, however, remain. Global demand volatility, margin pressures and aggressive capex decisions can strain balance sheets. For investors, the message is clear: focus on quality, capital discipline and flexibility. In India's evolving manufacturing landscape, selectivity will matter far more than broad-based exposure.