India’s Manufacturing And Services PMI Ease In September: HSBC

India’s manufacturing and services sectors showed signs of moderation in September, according to Flash HSBC India Composite PMI.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI eased to 58.5 from 59.3 in August, while the Services PMI slipped to 61.6 from 62.9.

The Composite PMI, which combines both sectors, also declined to 61.9 from 63.2 in the previous month, indicating a slight slowdown in overall business activity.

However, the index has stayed above the 60 mark for four consecutive months, signaling economy’s resilience.