Business NewsEconomy & FinanceIndia’s Manufacturing And Services PMI Ease In September: HSBC
ADVERTISEMENT

India’s Manufacturing And Services PMI Ease In September: HSBC

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI eased to 58.5 from 59.3 in August, while the Services PMI slipped to 61.6 from 62.9.

23 Sep 2025, 11:18 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI slipped. (Photo source: Envato)</p></div>
The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI slipped. (Photo source: Envato)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India’s manufacturing and services sectors showed signs of moderation in September, according to Flash HSBC India Composite PMI.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI eased to 58.5 from 59.3 in August, while the Services PMI slipped to 61.6 from 62.9.

The Composite PMI, which combines both sectors, also declined to 61.9 from 63.2 in the previous month, indicating a slight slowdown in overall business activity.

However, the index has stayed above the 60 mark for four consecutive months, signaling economy’s resilience.

(This story will be updated shortly)

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT