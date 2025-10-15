India's Labour Force Participation Rate Hits Five-Month High In September

The labour force participation rate reached a five-month high of 55.3% in September, according to a press release from the PIB on Wednesday.

Female participation in the labour force for age 15 years and above in the same period was the highest level observed since May 2025 at 34.1%.

The overall worker population ratio in September 2025 was 52.4%, the highest level since May 2025 among those of age 15 years and above.

Overall, the WPR among women of age 15 years and above has steadily increased for the third month in a row.

The unemployment rate among those aged 15 years and up increased marginally to 5.2% in September 2025 from 5.1% recorded in August 2025 after seeing a decline during the past two successive months.

Unemployment in rural areas increased to 4.6% in September 2025 from 4.3% in August 2025.

Urban areas also saw a marginal increase in the unemployment rate from 6.7% in August 2025 to 6.8% in September 2025 among people of age 15 years and above. With both cases of increases, contributing to the overall unemployment uptick.

UR among urban female of age 15 years and above increased to 9.3% in September 2025 from 8.9% observed during August 2025. This rise in UR among rural female has also contributed to the rise in overall female UR from 5.2% in August 2025 to 5.5% recorded in September.

Male UR has also seen moderate increase across both rural (from 4.5% in August 2025 to 4.7% in September 2025) and urban areas (from 5.9% in August 2025 to 6.0% in September 2025) during September 2025 after declining during August 2025.

