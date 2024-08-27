India’s Infrastructure Growth To Boost Economy Amid Employment Challenges, Says Moody's

India’s infrastructure development will continue to benefit the country’s economy while headwinds for boosting non-agricultural employment remain strong, according to Moody's Ratings.

The continued expansion of India’s infrastructure is expected to enhance the business environment, attract private sector investments, and generate employment in higher-paying sectors.

According to a Moody's report released on Tuesday, the significant government capital spending, such as the Rs 11.1 lakh crore allocated in the final budget unveiled in early July, underscores the priority placed on infrastructure development. This investment is set to benefit various sectors by improving connectivity and reducing operational costs.

The infrastructure boom is anticipated to positively impact several related industries. The construction sector, including steel and cement producers, will see increased demand due to the development of railways, highways, ports, and airports.

Additionally, the rise in transportation needs will benefit sectors such as automotive manufacturing, airlines, and ride-hailing services.

The growth of both digital and physical infrastructure has already had a profound effect on the FMCG sector, and this trend is expected to continue. Improved logistics and connectivity facilitate the efficient distribution of goods, further driving growth in the consumer goods sectors.

However, despite these positive developments, Moody's notes that significant challenges remain in addressing employment issues in non-agricultural sectors. Low participation in higher education and existing gender gaps in educational attainment are among the hurdles that need to be overcome to fully capitalise on the employment potential of the infrastructure boom.