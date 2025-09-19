India's Inbound Tourism Likely To Remain Lacklustre In Upcoming Season

Ajay Prakash, president of Travel Agents Federation of India, is of the view that apart from the geopolitical situation, there are many other factors due to which FTA remains to be under pressure.

"Inbound tourism is down compared to pre-pandemic levels, somewhere around 85%. Travel and tourism industry is one of the most vulnerable industries whether it is because of geopolitics or pandemic," said Prakash.

Prakash believes that post the pandemic, India as a tourist destination is not being promoted the way it was earlier. According to him, the private sector is doing what it can, but even the government needs to promote well. "Market-driven marketing is required so are structured campaigns. Barring a few states, no other state tourism bodies are actively promoting."

"International marketing budget is just Rs 3 crores. Moreover, India tourism marketing is up to overseas missions, which are already tasked with other priorities, so a lot needs to be done to get FTAs to India," Prakash added

Jyoti Singh Mayal, chairperson of the Tourism and Skill Council of India, also echoed Prakash and told NDTV Profit that inbound tourism remains to be static.

She said, "It's only the private sector that is taking care of marketing, there's hardly any budget with the tourism ministry, only a few States are doing marketing themselves. The entire country needs to take tourism in a big way."