India's Growth To Remain Soft In Q3 In Contrast To RBI Bullishness, Says Nomura

India's growth momentum is poised to moderate in the third quarter and will likely remain soft going ahead into the December quarter, in contrast to the Reserve Bank of India's bullish projection, according to Nomura Global Markets Research.

The softness in economic growth is largely driven by investment, while consumption and industrial activity indicators are also moderating, Sonal Varma, managing director and chief economist (India and Asia ex-Japan) Nomura, told NDTV Profit.

Nomura India Coincident activity index—a combination of high frequency real activity data covering consumption investments and exports—has moderated in the third quarter and signals that the December quarter is likely to be soft, the research firm said. "We also see that the index has moderated below the 100 thresholds indicating the momentum is weakening."

The sequential momentum in GDP growth is likely to slow sharply in the third quarter, with year-on-year GDP growth likely to be lower than the previous fiscal's second-quarter reading, Nomura said in a note.