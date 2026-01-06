India's Gig Economy Is Evolving—It Needs Transparency, Not More Tweets | The Reason Why

The spark was a series of tweets by Deepinder Goyal, founder of Zomato and Blinkit, responding to delivery partner strikes during Christmas and New Year. Some riders joined the strike, some didn’t.

But Goyal’s defence of the gig model—and the backlash that followed—quickly turned into a broader debate on how India treats its workers.

I’ve long admired Goyal’s work: from early Zomato days to initiatives like period leave, his stand against religious discrimination, and even the 10‑minute ambulance service.

Precisely because of that admiration, this debate deserves to be examined without turning it into a personality contest.