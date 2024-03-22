India's Forex Reserves Swell To Record High Of $642.5 Billion

India's foreign exchange reserves swelled to a record high of $642.5 billion for the week-ended March 15, Reserve Bank of India data showed on Friday.

The kitty saw a jump of $6.4 billion over the previous reporting week.

The new record surpassed the peak reached in October 2021. Since then, the reserves took a hit as the central bank deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

The forex stock hit a low of $524.5 billion in October 2022.