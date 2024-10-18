India's Forex Reserves Fall To $690 Billion, Biggest Weekly Drop Since April 2022

India's foreign exchange reserves declined to $690 billion for the week ended Oct. 11, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. The forex reserves posted the biggest weekly fall since the week ended April 1, 2022.

The country's forex kitty fell by $10.75 billion over the previous reporting week.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by $3.71 billion to $701.18 billion. In the last week of Sept. 27, India's forex reserves reached a record high of $704.89 billion for the sixth consecutive session.

Foreign investors have pumped in Rs 1.79 lakh crore into the country's debt and equity markets so far this year, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd.