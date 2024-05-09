India’s Exports Rise To 115 Nations In FY24, Even As Overall Growth Tepid

The country's merchandise exports dipped by 3% to $437.1 billion in the last fiscal. However, service exports rose to $341.1 billion in FY24 as against $325.3 billion in FY23.

The data showed that despite persistent global challenges, overall exports (goods and services together) hit the highest level in FY23.

The share of India's merchandise exports has also increased marginally, from 1.70% in 2014 to 1.82% in 2023. India's rank in world merchandise exporters too has improved from 19th to 17th during the same period.

Further, India's exports to its top 10 destinations witnessed a 13% year-on-year increase in 2023–24.

The U.A.E. has emerged as the primary destination, with a substantial 12.71% growth in export value at $35.6 billion. Similarly, exports to Singapore surged by 20.19% to $14.4 billion, to the U.K. (up 13.30% to $13 billion), and to China (up 8.70% to $16.7 billion).

The data showed that the exponential growth rates observed in countries like Russia (35.41%), Romania (138.84%), and Albania (234.97%) underscore the exploration of new markets.

"Strengthening trade relations with these nations could unlock untapped opportunities and bolster India's overall export competitiveness," an official said.