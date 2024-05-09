India's Exports Remain Strong Despite Global Disruptions, Says Crisil

India’s goods exports have fared well despite turbulence in the overseas markets, including disruptions on account of geopolitical issues. Upwardly revised global growth forecasts and a better trade volume growth forecast by the World Trade Organisation bode well for India’s exports going ahead, according to Crisil.

India’s push for bilateral free trade agreements and its ambition to grow its manufacturing sector should also support goods exports in the near term.

"That said, given the uneven global growth environment and the persisting geopolitical issues, there could be some hiccups along the way," Crisil said in a May 9 note. "In such a scenario, continuous efforts and government support would be required to keep the export machinery going."