India’s Exports Are Under Test | The Reason Why

Let’s start with the basics. Between April and November, India exported goods worth about $292 billion – a 3% rise from the previous year. Engineering goods form the largest share (27%), followed by petroleum products, electronics, agriculture, textiles and handicrafts, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, and resources like metals, plastics, etc.

This year, electronics stood out with around 38% growth. The bulk of electronic exports is attributed to tariff-exempt iPhones. They have insulated India’s exports; excluding them, our export growth would have been flat.

Beyond electronics, only agricultural, pharmaceuticals and engineering goods posted modest gains while most others showed little or no growth. Petroleum exports, in contrast, declined sharply by 15%.