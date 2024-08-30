India's Economy Looks Good And Is Poised For Growth Going Forward, Says Moody's

India's economy saw a good growth even though they were tad lower than it was expected to be, Moody's Analytics APAC chief economist Steven Cochrane told NDTV Profit in an interview.

Manufacturing growth looks good, as does service growth. "Not withstanding weaker numbers in the top line that could be because of strong numbers from a year ago, the economy is in a sweet spot," he said.

Inflation is lower, and the trajectory of the south-west monsoons looks good, indicating that the real economy should do well in terms of production and consumption, he added. Exports are not great but growing in a slow-growing global economy, he explained.

"All in all, the economy is looking good and poised for growth going forward," Cochrane said in an interview post the release of the GDP figures on Friday.